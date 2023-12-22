Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, reaching $1,213.48. 10,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,847. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,063.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,173.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

