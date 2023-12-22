Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.21) EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.210 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

