MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $452.58 and last traded at $452.58. 13,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 76,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.00.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.65 and a 200-day moving average of $422.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

