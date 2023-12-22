MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao Sells 500 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total value of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $268,588.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, November 20th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total value of $507,510.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $581.95 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $599.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.12 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.82.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

