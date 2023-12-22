MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 4%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 1,097,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,130,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on MicroVision from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

MicroVision Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MicroVision by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MicroVision by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MicroVision by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

