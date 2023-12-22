Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) CAO Donald J. Spring Sells 3,031 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $84,777.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,539.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $27.56 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $593.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

