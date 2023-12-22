MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 3.1 %

MLKN opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 110.30%.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 63.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

