MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 670518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLKN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

