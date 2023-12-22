MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 110.30%.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLKN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MLKN

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.