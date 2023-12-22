Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

