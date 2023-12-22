MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). Approximately 165,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 119,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.68 million, a PE ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.44.

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

