Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.63.

NYSE:MHK opened at $102.94 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

