Morgan Stanley Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $451.42.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $491.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $500.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

