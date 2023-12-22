MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 255.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,136 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 69.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $553.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.31. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

