MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Edward Jones

Research analysts at Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.14.

MSCI stock opened at $553.02 on Friday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,973,000 after acquiring an additional 337,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

