Myles Kleeger Sells 15,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $800,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,164,109.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,324 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $321,954.84.

On Thursday, November 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,885 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $331,925.85.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $731,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $470,800.00.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 6.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Braze by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

