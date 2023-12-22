NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 19.9 %

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The firm had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.