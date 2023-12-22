NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Stock Price Up 8%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.15. 67,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 89,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on GRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.
NanoXplore Stock Up 6.0 %
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.33 million. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
