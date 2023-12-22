NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

