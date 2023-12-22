Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,101 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Natera worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 109,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

