Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.23.

Navient Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Navient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Navient by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

