Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

NYSE NM opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

See Also

