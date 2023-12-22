Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $491.61 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.33. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

