Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.42.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $491.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

