NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %
NTWK opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.30.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
