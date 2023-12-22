NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

NTWK opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

