Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.00

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.49, with a volume of 377100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.16.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,376.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

