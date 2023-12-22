Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $144.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.32.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $121.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,742 shares of company stock worth $6,444,270 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,455,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.