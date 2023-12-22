New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

