NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Buys £25,200 in Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Miller acquired 30,000 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,870.49).

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.02) on Friday. NewRiver REIT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73.07 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.21). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,006.25, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,750.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 7 million sq ft and comprises 26 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

