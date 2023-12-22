NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

