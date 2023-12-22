NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Raised by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NICE were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in NICE by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 59,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $201.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

