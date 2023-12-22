NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.10.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $13.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.82. 16,285,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,217. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.