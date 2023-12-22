NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

NYSE:NKE opened at $122.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

