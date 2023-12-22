NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $107.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $12.30 on Friday, reaching $110.23. 23,452,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,866. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

