NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $128.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.10.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $13.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.82. 16,285,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,473,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.