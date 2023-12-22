Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $260.00

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $260.00 and last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 7935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.17.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.11 and a 200 day moving average of $234.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,421 shares of company stock worth $2,368,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Nordson by 105.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

