Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Thursday, December 21st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

