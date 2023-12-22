NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277,775 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.52% of NOV worth $42,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,644,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,604 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NOV Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 289,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,876. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

