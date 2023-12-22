Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Boosted by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,981,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,755,000 after purchasing an additional 811,754 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $103.48 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $464.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

