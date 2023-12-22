Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $103.11 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

