NuZee (NUZE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Saturday, December 23rd.
NuZee Price Performance
NASDAQ:NUZE opened at $2.29 on Friday. NuZee has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Trading of NuZee
An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.38% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NuZee
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.
