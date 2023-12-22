nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,047 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.65% of nVent Electric worth $56,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $65,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after buying an additional 453,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 40.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 409,929 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. 114,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

