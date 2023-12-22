OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:OFSSH)

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFSSH opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

Get OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 alerts:

About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

Read More

first source capital inc is a financial services company located in 151 applegrove st, sudbury, ontario, canada.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.