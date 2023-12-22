Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $138,494.46 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $158,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Okta Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,564,000 after purchasing an additional 123,216 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,623,000 after purchasing an additional 136,267 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

