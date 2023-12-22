Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.04

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.04 and last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 4933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZEUS shares. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Olympic Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $756.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $526.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.30 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 165.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 126,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 394,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,908 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.