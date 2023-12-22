OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 575 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 575 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $526.56 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.45 and a 200 day moving average of $509.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

