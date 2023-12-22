OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 351 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $349.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.97 and a 200-day moving average of $316.21. The company has a market cap of $219.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $349.50.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

