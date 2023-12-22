OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,066 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $209,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $448.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

