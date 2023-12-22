OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $367,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,209.10 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,063.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,173.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

