OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $297.30 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.98 and its 200 day moving average is $285.58.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

